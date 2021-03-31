ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) announces the appointment of Michele Camarco as vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Camarco, who will work in the Ellsworth office, is responsible for the review, analysis, and evaluation of the day-to-day finances of the foundation. She replaces Jim Geary who is now vice president for Investments at the foundation.

Prior to joining the MaineCF staff, Camarco was director of finance and operations at Alpha Gamma Delta Fraternity Inc. in Indianapolis; she also served as interim executive director of Alpha Gamma Delta Housing Corp. in 2018-2019. Camarco earned an AS degree in accounting from Briarwood College and a BS in accounting from Central Connecticut State University. She also holds a Certified Association Executive credential from the American Society of Association Executives.

“Michele brings more than 24 years of experience in nonprofit finance leadership to the foundation,” said MaineCF President and CEO Steve Rowe. “We’re pleased to have her join the senior management team.”

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.