ORONO — The University of Maine Department of Art will present the 2021 Juried Student Art Exhibition, “Here and There,” that features work by current students in studio art courses.



The exhibition will be on display April 2–30 in Lord Hall Gallery. The venue provides an opportunity for undergraduate students at all levels to showcase their work.



This year, 72 works of art were selected from more than 106 submissions in a range of media. Paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, two- and three-dimensional design, as well as sculpture and ceramic work are included in the exhibition.







Interim Gallery Director Susan Smith and former director Laurie Hicks juried the exhibition.



The campus community, family and friends are welcome to view the works beginning Friday, April 2 in the gallery. The annual awards and recognitions will be given in studio, art history and art education areas. Awards, in the form of scholarships and travel grants, as well as book and exhibition prizes, will be presented to students who have excelled in their work in a virtual event scheduled for April 30.



The exhibition is free and open to the public. Lord Hall Gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is wheelchair accessible. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rachelle Maietta at 207-581-3245 or rachelle.maietta@maine.edu.