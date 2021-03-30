A Portland woman who won on “Jeopardy!” on Friday suffered defeat on her second episode on Monday night.

Susan McMillan finished last Monday after incorrectly answering the Final Jeopardy question. The winner was Bryce Hwang of California, with second place going to Cyndi Mundt of Seattle.

On her winning Friday episode, McMillan won $35,600 after correctly answering the question in the Final Jeopardy round: “In 1869 he moved to Yosemite Valley and was the first to say the area was formed by glacial erosion, a theory generally accepted today.” McMillian correctly answered John Muir.

McMillan’s episodes were hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is one of many guests who are hosting the show after the death of beloved host Alex Trebek in November 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Next week, the host will be Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

McMillan, 35, is an Arabic translator and Army reservist and a former Kennebec Journal reporter.