Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s from north to south, with a sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 180 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, surpassing for the first time 50,000 infections, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 736. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The Legislature is considering more than a dozen bills that would limit the duration and scope of the governor’s emergency powers. The proposals are part of a Republican-led pushback on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ use of an emergency declaration in response to the pandemic that just surpassed its anniversary.
Maine gets record number of COVID-19 vaccines this week
Maine pharmacies are receiving more than 23,000 coronavirus vaccines this week, enabling the state to vaccinate a record 68,000 people as the supply of vaccines from the federal government continues to increase.
With fewer volunteers, more Maine towns look to neighbors to fight their fires
Small communities across Maine are turning to regional arrangements to make sure their residents have firefighters who will respond in a worst-case scenario.
Environmental groups target CMP corridor’s presidential permit in new court filing
Three of Maine’s largest conservation groups filed a motion Friday in a federal court to add the U.S. Department of Energy to a lawsuit challenging federal permits that were granted to Central Maine Power for its controversial hydropower transmission project.
Trenton woman charged by FBI with involvement in Massachusetts drug ring
Shelby Kleffman, 31, is accused of participating in the drug ring that brought large quantities of the drugs to eastern Maine.
Effort to bar non-citizens from voting in local elections fails to make Maine ballot
The referendum push led by Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, and a national interest group had little room for error.
Flooding closes roads as waters continue to rise in Aroostook County
Flood gauges are in the red flood stage for Fort Fairfield and depending on the weather, there could be a threat of flooding from the Aroostook River for most of the week.
Maine high schoolers will soon be learning poetry from a group of Portland teens
Maine teens throughout the state could soon learn how to write poetry from an ideal model — other Maine teens.
A buck sporting a monstrous rack is caught on this trail cam
The photo, captured at 4:20 p.m., shows a healthy buck with a monstrous rack.
In other Maine news …
NH man denies putting screw and razor blade in pizza dough at Saco grocery store
Maine woman will appear in new George Clooney movie
Woman dies after tree branch falls on car
Mass. man accused of slaying his girlfriend with a rock on York Beach claims he ‘blacked out’
Invasive beetle found in southern Maine ash trees
Maine eyes constitutional amendment for more ranked-choice voting