Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s from north to south, with a sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 180 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, surpassing for the first time 50,000 infections, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 736. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The Legislature is considering more than a dozen bills that would limit the duration and scope of the governor’s emergency powers. The proposals are part of a Republican-led pushback on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ use of an emergency declaration in response to the pandemic that just surpassed its anniversary.





In this March 24, 2021, file photo, people stand in line outside a Northern Light Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Portland Expo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine pharmacies are receiving more than 23,000 coronavirus vaccines this week, enabling the state to vaccinate a record 68,000 people as the supply of vaccines from the federal government continues to increase.

In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, a fire truck races down Congress Street in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Small communities across Maine are turning to regional arrangements to make sure their residents have firefighters who will respond in a worst-case scenario.

In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, Cianbro employees guide the top of the first pole of the NECEC hydropower transmission corridor onto its base in West Forks. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Three of Maine’s largest conservation groups filed a motion Friday in a federal court to add the U.S. Department of Energy to a lawsuit challenging federal permits that were granted to Central Maine Power for its controversial hydropower transmission project.

Credit: Stock image / Pexels

Shelby Kleffman, 31, is accused of participating in the drug ring that brought large quantities of the drugs to eastern Maine.

Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, looks through papers at his desk in the State House in Augusta in this August 2019 file photo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The referendum push led by Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, and a national interest group had little room for error.

The St. John River along the Narrow Gauge in St. Francis on Monday. Credit: Courtesy of Craig Ouellette

Flood gauges are in the red flood stage for Fort Fairfield and depending on the weather, there could be a threat of flooding from the Aroostook River for most of the week.

A student at the Telling Room, a Maine youth literary arts nonprofit, writes poetry. The state’s Department of Education is sending the organization’s new poetry volume, A New Land, to Maine schools for use as a teaching tool this April. Credit: Courtesy of the Telling Room

Maine teens throughout the state could soon learn how to write poetry from an ideal model — other Maine teens.

A huge buck walks through tall grass in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Randy Majeske

The photo, captured at 4:20 p.m., shows a healthy buck with a monstrous rack.

In other Maine news …

NH man denies putting screw and razor blade in pizza dough at Saco grocery store

Maine woman will appear in new George Clooney movie

Woman dies after tree branch falls on car

Mass. man accused of slaying his girlfriend with a rock on York Beach claims he ‘blacked out’

Invasive beetle found in southern Maine ash trees

Maine eyes constitutional amendment for more ranked-choice voting