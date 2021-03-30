BANGOR – Today, March 30, is National Doctors’ Day, a time to thank and honor those who care for us, our families, and our communities. This year, Doctors’ Day takes on even more meaning as we have all witnessed the selfless dedication our physicians have provided over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why March 30? It was on this date in 1933 that the wife of a doctor in Winder, Georgia, Eudora Brown Almond, mailed greeting cards to area physicians and placed a red carnation (now considered the official flower of Doctors’ Day) on local doctors’ graves. On March 30, 1958, a resolution commemorating Doctors’ Day was adopted by the US House of Representatives and, in 1990, President George Bush signed a law that forever designates March 30 as National Doctor’s Day.

Please join us in thanking doctors everywhere for the compassion, care, and understanding that helps us all live healthier, happier lives.