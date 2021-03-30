ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute continues its series of Virtual Midday Concerts at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 12. The concert will be performed by

pianist John Blacklow, professor of piano at Notre Dame University, and is pre-recorded especially for ECMI’s audience.

The public may access the concert at 1 p.m. on April 12 via Facebook, ellsworthcommunitymusic.org or by a link sent via email. This professional concert is free to the public. For more information, please call 207-664-9258 or visit ellsworthcommunitymusic.org

This concert series is generously supported by a grant from The Onion Foundation.