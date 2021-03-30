CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues Friday, April 2 with a 7:30 p.m. concert by multi-award-winning songwriter Jud Caswell. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Maine singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Jud Caswell burst on the national scene 15 years ago by winning the legendary Kerrville New Folk competition. His songs have been taught at Berklee College of Music and recorded by Judy Collins (“The Weight of the World,” co-written with Amy Speace and Grammy winner Jon Vezner). Having left the road to raise a family in Brunswick, Caswell has spent the pandemic productively, creating new work and sharing it in his Morning Cordial videos on Facebook and YouTube.

This show is sponsored by the Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Jazz is next on April 9, thanks to the Mark Tipton Trio. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.