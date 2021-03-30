BELFAST — On Friday, April 2 the Belfast Farmers’ Market will be moving to its three-season outdoor location in the yard at Waterfall Arts, 256 High Street, Belfast. Market is open every Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., year-round, rain or shine. The market is celebrating its 41st year. All products are raised, grown or produced by its members and brought directly from producer/grower to market.

In spring, along with their regular array of fresh vegetables, food staples, value added foods and cut flowers, vendors also offer vegetable and herb seedlings and perennials. Fresh crepes, baked goods, and other ready-to-eat foods are also available. At the height of the growing season, the market teems with over 25 vendors.

The Belfast Farmers’ Market proudly accepts EBT/SNAP benefits and participates in the Maine Harvest Bucks program. Maine Harvest Bucks provides EBT/SNAP customers with dollar for dollar credit on all fruit and vegetable purchases. Shoppers may speak to the folks at the info table to learn how this service works and find out about volunteer opportunities. More info about the organization and its members may be found at www.belfastfarmersmarket.org.