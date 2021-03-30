PORTLAND — An Azande Mass for members of Greater Portland’s Sudanese Community will be celebrated on Easter Sunday, April 4, at 2 p.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland. The Mass will be celebrated in English and Azande.

“Easter Sunday is very important for the Sudanese or African people to have their kids baptized,” said Deacon Michael Augustino, who was ordained a permanent deacon for the Diocese of Portland in 2017 after arriving in the U.S. as a refugee from Sudan in 2000. “In Sudan, in Africa, it must be 200 or 300 kids during Easter Mass because they have it in their minds that Jesus was raised on that day, so the kids will follow.”

The Azande community holds Sunday prayer services in the Cathedral chapel throughout the year.

