ELLSWORTH – Registration for two Summer Intensive Theater Camps for young people is now open. Youth in grades kindergarten through grade 9 will spend two weeks rehearsing an age-appropriate mini-musical for a final performance at the end of the session. Session one for K-6 is 9 a.m. to noon and Session two for grades 6-9 is 1-4 p.m. June 21 to July 2, Monday through Friday.

Last summer, under masking and distancing mandates, young actors gathered outside on the beautiful grounds of the Woodlawn Museum and enjoyed fresh air and sunshine for two weeks. It was so enjoyable, that theater camps are again going to be held on the Woodlawn grounds even though restrictions have been greatly reduced.

The two shows are “Crocodile Couch” for K-6 and “Drive On” for grades 6-9 and are mini-musicals with book and lyrics by Grand Executive Director Nick Turner. “Before moving to Maine, I co-owned a performing arts school and these shows have been through many productions. They were written so every actor has a character, lines, and solos if they want to sing one. Our saying was “‘no one plays a tree.’” So many similar theater programs do big title musicals with limited “good” parts and consequently, many participants are in the ensemble. Don’t get me wrong, the ensemble is essential but as a training program, we wanted kids to have something to dig into”.





Both shows will have a public performance at the end and this will be their Maine premiere.

Each session is $450 and financing and scholarships are available. Register online at www.grandonline.org.