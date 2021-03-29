PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s independent senator is joining a push to make it easier for more people to participate in physical fitness activities.

Sen. Angus King is a cosponsor of the Personal Health Investment Today Act, which is also called the “PHIT Act.” King said the proposal would allow Americans to use some of the money they have saved in their pre-tax health savings accounts or flexible spending accounts toward some sports and fitness purchases.

People would be able to use the plans for gym memberships, fitness equipment and youth sports league fees, King said. King said the proposal is about encouraging routine fitness, which he said “can help prevent more serious and costly medical ailments and improve our nation’s overall public health.”