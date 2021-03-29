A golden 1973 Cadillac Coupe de Ville offered a Maine woman a golden opportunity after she entered the vehicle in a casting call for show vehicles on Facebook.

Catherine Smith of Pittston entered the vehicle into the call that simply asked for “cars from the ‘60s to ‘80s,” according to the Kennebec Journal. After entering her vehicle, Smith had forgotten about the casting call, so she was shocked when she received a call from a producer who was working on George Clooney’s newest project, “The Tender Bar.”

The film is based on Pulitzer-winning writer J.R. Moehringer’s 2005 memoir about his search for a father figure after his father disappeared during his early childhood. It will be released through Amazon Studios.

While on the phone with the producer she was informed that Clooney had picked her car personally, Smith told the Kennebec Journal

Smith was asked to drive to Devens, Massachusetts, twice before filming started to complete coronavirus testing, as well as hair and makeup fittings. Filming for her part in the project began on March 9 in Lowell, Massachusetts. Initially, she was only asked to make one trip, but Clooney asked her to return on March 22 with her vehicle to film additional scenes.

She was compensated $100 for each day of filming, and was paid $200 for each day that her car was used. Although Smith was not compensated for the cost of driving to and from the filming site, she told the Kennebec Journal that the trips were worth it because it would serve as a way to commemorate her car and all the memories associated with it.

The film will feature other well-known Hollywood actors alongside Clooney, including Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe. Smith left the set with Affleck’s signature, and gave her own signature to an onlooker, according to the newspaper.

She told the onlooker she was not famous and that she was only playing an extra in the film, but he still wanted her signature.

Smith is not the only Mainer to appear in this film — Portland-based actor Matthew Delameter will have a part as a regular bar customer, but Smith did not see him on set.