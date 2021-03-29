Maine’s former adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Joseph E. Tinkham II, died Friday morning after a long battle with cancer, according to the Maine National Guard.

He was 73 years old.

Tinkham also served as the commissioner of the Maine Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management from 2000 to 2004.

He served 37 years in the Army and Maine Army National Guard.

According to his obituary, a military viewing for family and retirees will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Camp Chamberlain in Augusta.