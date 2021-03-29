BOSTON — MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:

Tianna Cyr is a native of Glenburn and is pursuing a bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography. Cyr will graduate from the Boston campus in 2022.

Evan Gaudette is a native of Hampden and is pursuing a bachelor of science in premedical and health studies. Gaudette will graduate from the Boston campus in 2022.

The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.