Online applications are currently being accepted at the Maine Community Foundation for the Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund for Aroostook County and the Wendell S. Doody Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Tongren Scholarship Fund for Aroostook County is available to graduating seniors from Aroostook County high schools who are seeking post-secondary education. Eligible post-secondary education can include, but not be limited to, undergraduate education, trade and technical education, and post-secondary remedial education. Graduate education may be considered for renewal candidates.

The Doody Memorial Scholarship Fund supports the educational pursuits of graduating seniors at Washburn District High School or Presque Isle High School who wish to attend a technical school or community college in Maine, to pursue a vocation in the trades such as electrician, plumber, welder, carpenter, etc. There is a preference for the secondary school to be located in Aroostook County. This award is renewable for the sophomore year of study only.





The deadline for applications for both scholarships is May 15. The link to the online application portal is available at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.