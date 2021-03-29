ELLSWORTH — Applications are currently being accepted for four Maine Community Foundation scholarships that support Washington County students.

The Strater Downeast Scholarship Fund is available to graduating seniors who are residents of Washington County pursuing post-secondary education in a degree program at the University of Maine, University of Maine at Machias, Maine Maritime Academy or Washington County Community College. Applicants must be enrolled full-time. Recipients who successfully complete a two-year degree program at WCCC and plan to pursue an undergraduate degree at UMaine, UMM, or Maine Maritime and meet all other requirements of the scholarship may apply for renewal consideration. Application deadline: May 15

The Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund for Washington County is available to graduating seniors who are seeking post-secondary education, which can include, but is not limited to, undergraduate education, trade and technical education, and post-secondary remedial education. Graduate education may be considered for renewal candidates. Application deadline: May 15





The Marilla W. and Harold A. Lund Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating seniors of Washington County high schools pursuing post-secondary education at a four-year college or university. Eligible applicants must demonstrate a level of academic achievement suitable for predicting success in college, strong character and family values, and financial need. There is a preference for first-generation college students. Application deadline: May 15

The Kingsley Brown Educational Fund provides scholarship support for higher education at the graduate school level for graduates of Washington County high schools. Applicants must be accepted into an accredited graduate degree program. Application deadline: April 1

The link to the online application for these scholarships can be found at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.