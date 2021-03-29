Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Join us as Rep. Gramlich of Old Orchard Beach; Gail Carson, the director of the Buck Lab for Climate and Environment at Colby College; and Sarah Woodbury, the director of advocacy at Defend Our Health share their work to stop contamination of PFAS “forever chemicals” at the source. PFAS are contaminating Maine’s lands and waters, threatening public health, and burdening municipalities with expensive cleanup.



The session will be from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, April 2. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.