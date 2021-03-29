The following births were recently announced at Houlton Regional Hospital:

Ashton — A girl, Annie Rose Ashton born to Andrew and Melissa Ashton of Monticello on February 23, 2021.

Marley — A girl, Ava Rosalyn Marley born to Kayla Nason and Daniel Marley of Houlton on March 2, 2021.





Lee — A girl, Charlotte Chase Lee born to Jessica Holmes and Josh Lee of Houlton on March 4, 2021.

Hartin-Brown — A boy, Andrew Bryce Hartin-Brown born to Kaylan McNally and Zachary Hartin-Brown of Island Falls on March 5, 2021.

Pelletier — A girl, Vivienne Claire Pelletier born to Colleen and Lucas Pelletier of Houlton on March 12, 2021.

Jones — A girl, Jayla Meadow Jones born to Jade and Amanda Jones of Orient on March 21, 2021.

Frederick — A boy, Ronin Joseph Frederick born to Victoria Frederick of Houlton on March 25, 2021.

McCarty — A girl, Scarlette Mae McCarty born to Zachary and Brandi McCarty of Amity on March 26, 2021.