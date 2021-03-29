Virtual Coffee House with Friends in Action

April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, 10-11 a.m.

We’re excited to partner with Friends in Action to present a Virtual Coffee House held weekly on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. Anyone age 50 and up is welcome to join us to catch up with friends and neighbors and meet new people. If you’re interested in attending, please email Abby amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net for the Zoom link or the phone number to call in. You can also call the library (667-6363). Hope to see you there!





To receive the link to join by Zoom, register using the online calendar at www.ellsworthlibrary.net or contact the library (amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net) or call 667-6363.

“Book-a-Month Club”

Thursday, April 1, 6–7 p.m.

The Book-a-Month Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Please join us for an informal discussion of Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson. All meetings are virtual via zoom. We would love to have you join us.

For more information, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net or call the library at 667-6363.

Author Talk with Kate Russo

Thursday, April 1 7-8 p.m.

Join us for an author talk with local author Kate Russo! One lucky attendee will win an ARC of Super Host!

Kate Russo grew up in Maine but now divides her time between Maine and the UK. She has an MFA in

painting from the Slade School of Fine Art, and while living in London, she worked with the theatre group, Love Bites, who presented two of her short plays (“The Blind” and “Bernie’s Night Off”) at the Calder Bookshop Theatre. She exhibits widely in the United States and England. Learn more at KateRusso.com and connect on Instagram @RussoKate.

Please register for the zoom link by using the online calendar at www.ellsworthlibrary.net or contact the library (amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net) or call 667-6363.

“The Joy$ of Thrift”

Wednesdays, April 7 and 21, at 12 p.m.

All are welcome at this informal meeting for people to share ideas on how to cut costs, increase savings, re-purpose, live simply and make living below your means a joyful way of life. The group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon. This is a virtual program via zoom. We invite you to join us, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net for more information.

Wednesdays, April 7 and 21, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.

“The Tuesday Readers”

Thursday, April 8, at 2:00 p.m.

“The Tuesday Readers” is a book discussion group at Ellsworth Public Library meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 2:00 p.m. This month we will discuss Love and Ruin by Paula McLain or Gellhorn by Caroline Moore. Both are focused on the life of Martha Gellhorn (the first one is fiction; the second one is a biography). Please email Abby for the Zoom link amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net. All are welcome to attend! For more information, call the library at 667-6363.

Author Talk Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook

April 8, 2021, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Join us for a delicious look behind the scenes of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook with editors Margaret Hathaway, Karl Schatz, and Don Lindgren. For this celebratory cookbook, these three editors collected recipes, stories, and photos from kitchens across the state, with contributors ranging from everyday families and home cooks to award-winning chefs and notable Mainers. Mixing contemporary recipes with excerpts from historic Maine community cookbooks and essays about the history and future of Maine’s culinary traditions, the cookbook is illustrated with family photos and hand-written recipe cards from all 16 countries. More than 200 recipes celebrate Maine home cooking in a way that reminds us that the food we eat connects us to the people and places we love.

To learn more about Margaret Hathaway and Karl Schatz: https://tenapplefarm.com

To learn more about Don Lindgren: https://www.rabelaisbooks.com

Please register for the zoom link by using the online calendar at www.ellsworthlibrary.net or contact the library (sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net) or call 667-6363.

Cooking Matters Virtual Grocery Store Tour

Friday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join us for a free online class taught by a trained nutrition educator to help you learn tips to stretch your food budget while choosing healthier options at the grocery store. All attendees will receive a $10 Hannaford gift card. Please email Jada (jada@healthyacadia.org) to sign up.

“Caregivers’ Support Group”

Thursday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

Caregiving can get overwhelming quickly. Talking about the experience with others in similar situations can make a big difference. Caregiver support groups build confidence and help you gain skills to be the best caregiver you can be. Join us for conversation, education and support with Eastern Area Agency on Aging. We meet the third Thursday of each month.

Thursday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

Zoom Registration required. Please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.

Author Talk: Through Woods & Waters by Laurie Apgar Chandler

Thursday, April 15, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“Maine’s Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument was two years young when Laurie Chandler embarked on a unique journey. After trekking its panoramic peaks on the International Appalachian Trail, she traded her hiking boots for a solo canoe. Taking the long way round, the author followed age-old waterways into the upper watershed of the Penobscot River’s East Branch, then descended its wild waters and quiet byways through the heart of the monument. Hers is a story of shared discovery, highlighting the region’s rich history and natural wonders.” ~ Maine Authors Publishing & Cooperative

Please register for the zoom link by using the online calendar at www.ellsworthlibrary.net or contact the library (sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net) or call 667-6363.

Author Talk: Wild! Weird! Wonderful! Maine by Earl Brechlin

Thursday, April 29, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“So, you think you know Maine? Think again! It’s not just the woods, waters, mountains, lobsters and lighthouses that define Maine. From Kittery to Eastport, from Fort Kent to Monhegan, Maine is home to natural wonders, quirky characters, remarkable inventors, and haunting ghosts and legends. Whether it’s Moxie Nerve Food, the North American Wife Carrying Competition, UFO abductions along the Allagash, or Katahdin’s role in creating Bambi, this book by long-time journalist Earl Brechlin celebrates all that makes the state unique—both real and imagined. Brechlin not only recognizes the historical giants of Maine and its natural beauty, but brings to life the myths, legends, truths, and tall tales that have been shared around Maine’s campfires for generations.” – Islandport PressPlease register for the zoom link by using the online calendar at www.ellsworthlibrary.net or contact the library (sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net) or call 667-6363.