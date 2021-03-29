The Annette M. Brown Scholarship Fund provides support to residents of Androscoggin County pursuing a post-secondary degree at a two- or four-year college. The application deadline is June 1. The link to the online application is available at http://www.mainecf.org

Eligible applicants must demonstrate a level of academic achievement suitable for predicting success in college; strong character and family values; and financial need as shown by a Federal Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $5,000 or less. Preference will be given to applicants who will be in the first generation of their family to attend college. There is a preference for students attending accredited colleges in Androscoggin County, with secondary preference to those attending schools elsewhere in Maine. Applications from students attending school outside of Maine will be given the lowest priority.

Brown taught in the Lewiston-Auburn area in the early 1900s. In her 1916 will, she left $16,000 to establish a scholarship fund for needy students. Since then, the fund has given thousands of dollars to Androscoggin County students pursuing higher education. Today, the selection process is handled by a subcommittee of MaineCF’s Androscoggin County Committee.





The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.