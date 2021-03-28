The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Richard H. Schmidt III lives in Patten.

The world has seen plenty of innovations in the past 20 years. Change is not always easy, better, or more convenient, but it’s different. The past year certainly has been different and, like the world, we all continue to be shaped by science, culture, economic and political factors.





I am blessed to live in Patten with my family and just like many other communities throughout the United States, we continue to experience the effects of changes in political values and core attitudes. What I find disheartening is that often people are being demonized for their “untraditional” views or opinions. Whether I agree with someone 78 percent or 22 percent of the time is not relevant.

It seems that two very loud and different groups of people throughout our country, who I believe do not represent most of the American people on either side, have left more moderate folks feeling like they no longer fit. Sadly, in some cases, even within their own families!

I have difficulty understanding how science has become intolerable or unacceptable. I also refuse to accept that the integrity of our elections is no longer secure. I continue to have faith in our country’s ability to pass laws, administer those laws, as well as interpret and enforce the laws.

I like a good conspiracy theory as much as the next person but realistically, how often are they proven or disproven? I can be as cynical as anyone, but try harder every day to see the good in government and most of the people there. I believe we must continue forward with hope and not backward with fear and division.

Our challenge is to understand and accept that difference will always exist, but the result doesn’t have to be division. Our ability to agree to disagree will help insure our domestic tranquility. We the people cannot be the ultimate authority unless we become more tolerant of efforts to promote the general welfare of our society.

I know that many people understand these simple truths. We also understand that things are not as they once were, but I believe a commitment to securing the blessings of liberty and posterity will help form a better government. Every day, we all have an opportunity to improve, though not without challenges. People from around Maine and my surrounding community are determined, committed, and do not typically shy away from challenges.

This past year has been tough, certainly an inconvenience for those lucky enough to have only had our normal routines temporarily disrupted. Our traditional way of life has been altered to a degree that no one person could have imagined. Although society might teach us to act and think a certain way, doing so pushes away our own authenticity. Leaders first must learn how to lead themselves. Unfortunately, we have all become so accustomed to searching for people or things to blame for how we feel or act. This will neither solve the immediate problem nor keep it from happening again.