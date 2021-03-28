WINDHAM, Maine — Maine maple producers’ annual day to showcase their products returns Sunday after a year interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Maine Maple Sunday is a day on which more than 80 sugarhouses welcome residents and visitors to try Maine syrup. The event is always the fourth Sunday in March. Some sugarhouses also held events on Saturday as part of Maine Maple Weekend.

The farms that open to the public provide games, treats, activities, music and more. There’s also a chance to see how maple syrup gets made.

Maine is the third-largest maple producing state in the country after Vermont and New York. Wisconsin and Michigan make up the rest of the top five.