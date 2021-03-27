On Friday night, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a party thought to be involving drinking and drugs that had gotten out of control. Upon arrival, they found 30-40 individuals present, many of them minors.

The host of the party, a teenager, said her parents were not home and that the party had gotten out of hand.

When deputies arrived, multiple people at the party scattered. According to the sheriff’s office, while the deputies were contacting parents and investigating, they received a call about someone banging on the door of a nearby residence. The homeowner reported that someone might be trying to steal their car.





A supervisor from the sheriff’s office pulled into the homeowner’s driveway and turned on the emergency lights. A Jeep SUV then reversed into the supervisor’s car, and the driver jumped out and ran on foot.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody. He was found to be on probation and later released by a state probation officer.

The supervisor was taken to the hospital for injuries, and both vehicles were damaged, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 17-year-old male was charged with OUI, unauthorized use of a vehicle and refusal to submit to arrest. The teen hosting the party was also charged, as were some of the participants.