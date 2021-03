A man’s body was found in Port Clyde Harbor on Friday night following the search for Travis Thorbjornson, 54, of Warren, Maine Marine Patrol reports. It has been identified as Thorbjornson, who was a local fisherman.

Earlier in the day, the Marine Patrol received a report that a Thorbjornson’s skiff had been found adrift with no one aboard. After a search, the body was found and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta for an autopsy.

The death remains under investigation.