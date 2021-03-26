The Lincoln man accused of shooting his mother to death in her home after the two had a drunken argument last August pleaded not guilty Friday to one count of intentional or knowing murder.

Adam Groves, 45, appeared at the Penobscot Judicial Center remotely before Superior Court Justice William Anderson.

Groves had been living with Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home on Transalpine Road for just three weeks when the two allegedly got into a fight after an afternoon of drinking.





Adam Groves, 44, makes his initial court appearance in August 2020. Credit: Eesha Pendharkar / BDN

The son fatally shot his mother after she threatened him with a .22-caliber long gun through a bathroom door, according to the affidavit filed by the Maine State Police.

Anderson ordered that Groves continue to be held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest Aug. 19, the day of the slaying.

A trial date has not been set.

The son called 911 at about 8 p.m. that night to report what allegedly had happened. When Lincoln police arrived, Groves was outside but still on the phone with a dispatcher.

“‘I shot my mom, my life is over,'” Groves repeated again and again, the affidavit said.

Groves shot his mother with a 9mm handgun, the affidavit said. Police found Taylor dead in her chair with at least two gunshot wounds to her face. About 35 feet from her body, a rifle was found on the floor outside the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Groves’ defense attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, has said that his client acted out of fear.

If convicted of murder, Groves faces 25 years to life in prison.