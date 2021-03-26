The admirable Mister Spock once said that “humans smile with so little provocation,” and a new project coming to Boston’s Museum of Science is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The Museum of Science and the family of the late Leonard Nimoy have announced that a monument depicting the famous Vulcan salute will greet museum visitors and honor Nimoy’s cultural impact.

Nimoy was born on the West End of Boston just blocks away from where the Museum of Science stands today, according to StarTrek.com. In a career that spanned more than six decades, Nimoy won a number of awards as an actor, producer and writer, and was loved across the nation for his portrayal of Mister Spock on the TV series “Star Trek.”





Nimoy played the character for almost 50 years, starting with the pilot of “Star Trek: The Original Series,” which aired in 1966, and ended with his portrayal of Spock in the 2013 movie “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

Nimoy, the son of Jewish immigrants, actually introduced the popular Vulcan salute after being inspired by a blessing that he saw performed at the synagogue he attended growing up.

“The ‘Live Long and Prosper’ symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” Julie Nimoy, the late actor’s daughter, said. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

The monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be 20 feet tall and made of stainless steel, and will depict the famous Vulcan hand gesture. It will sit in front of the museum in Science Park, where it will welcome visitors.