This story will be updated.

Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning shooting that involved a police officer in Norridgewock.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. at the Cumberland Farms convenience store on Mechanic Street, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.





It involved a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy.

The shooting wasn’t fatal, NBC affiliate WCSH reported.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

No additional information was immediately available.

In April 2018, John D. Williams robbed the Cumberland Farms store in Norridgewock after he shot Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Eugene Cole to death and fled into the woods, sparking a dayslong manhunt. He was found guilty in Cole’s killing in 2019.