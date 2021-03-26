Bay Chamber Concerts and Music presents a free virtual concert featuring world-renowned violinist, Midori and pianist, Ieva Jokubaviciute at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2. The program is offered in partnership with Midori’s foundation, Partners in Performance, and includes two magnificent works for violin and piano, Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, Op.13 by Edvard Grieg and César Franck’s beloved Violin Sonata in A major.

Patrons are invited to register in advance and will receive a private link to the online presentation on Zoom. Available for one night only, this is a rare opportunity to view Midori in a private performance right in your own living room! To register visit www.baychamber.org or call our office at 207-236-2823.

Based in Rockport, Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is a 501(c)(3) registered nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people in our community through high-quality concert programs, music education and community engagement. Bay Chamber acknowledges the importance of all musical languages and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore them both in concerts and in the classroom.