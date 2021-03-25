ORONO, Maine — A bill that aims to eliminate barriers to COVID-19 screening, testing and immunization is now law in Maine, officials said Thursday.

The legislation, which became law without the governor’s signature on Wednesday, requires state-regulated insurers to cover COVID-19 screening, testing and immunization at no cost to patients.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau said the law “makes sure cost is not a barrier to any Mainer in our fight against COVID-19.”





“As more Mainers become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine each day, lawmakers must ensure nothing prevents any Mainer who wants to get vaccinated from getting their shot,” added Senate President Troy Jackson.

The goal is to ensure Mainers can get tested and vaccinated at no cost. If an uninsured person gets tested at a clinic with no state contract, then the person is provided with a MaineCare form to be reimbursed.

The law takes effect immediately.