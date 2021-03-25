Maine’s federally recognized tribes will be receiving $2.9 million in pandemic relief to provide safe and affordable housing to their members.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Thursday announced that the $599,405 will go to the Aroostook Band of Micmacs, $443,423 to the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, $673,284 to the Penobscot Nation and $1.2 million to the Passamaquoddy Tribe.

That’s part of $450 million in relief being dispersed to various tribes across the country to provide affordable housing during the pandemic.

Those funds can be used for housing development, operation and maintenance, modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and other activities to solve the affordable housing crisis.