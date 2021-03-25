BANGOR — The Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter of the American Red Cross of Northern New England Region welcomes Sue Busque of NEWS CENTER Maine to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled for Sue to join us,” said Caroline King, executive director for the American Red Cross Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter, “She brings great energy, a keen understanding of the people and businesses of Maine, along with tons of fresh ideas to support our humanitarian mission as we embark on a new Red Cross fiscal year.”

As an account executive with NEWS CENTER Maine/TEGNA Marketing, Busque is responsible for the progressive development of new and existing clients throughout Maine for WCSH 6 and WLBZ 2. She brings broad experience in sales, marketing and product management within fast-paced startups, international corporations, high growth business-to-business (B2B) environments, as well as industries implementing direct-to-consumer initiatives and multimedia marketing solutions.





“I am grateful for all that the Red Cross does throughout the country during times of crisis. It is an honor to become an active board member in our region,” said Busque, “I look forward to promoting the organization’s mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies. This includes educating others on preparedness, safety training and blood services throughout Northern and Eastern Maine. My personal drive to help others, coupled with professional communication experience, makes this a natural step in giving back to my community.”

Busque joins the other members of the board: Kaitlyn Bernhardt, Lara Clark, Melissa Gerety, Terry Greenier, Thomas Higgins, Christopher Klenk, Scott Luciano, Scott McCoy, Bill Miller and Jillian Saucier.

With its more than 1,800 volunteers, the Red Cross in Northern New England in the past fiscal year:

helped more than 1,900 people affected by 466 home fires and other local disasters;

provided 2,572 services to military members, veterans and their families;

taught more than 16,000 people lifesaving skills such as CPR, first aid and AED;

installed 4,529 free smoke alarms and made 1,354 homes safer;

taught emergency preparedness to 2,000 students; and

collected 132,600 units of blood.

The American Red Cross of Northern New England serves residents of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont – an area with a population of more than 3.2 million, 40 counties and 49,083 square miles.