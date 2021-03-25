Series of statewide blood drives and food drives will support Mainers in need

PORTLAND — The Live + Work in Maine Open announced that it is launching Drive Fore Kids, a special community program to help Maine kids and families at a time when they need it most. From April through June, a series of events and ways to give will take place at locations statewide and online to benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, the American Red Cross and Full Plates Full Potential.

“While we are beginning to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we recognize that many Mainers still have essential needs that are not being met,” said Brian Corcoran, chief engagement officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, presenter and organizer of the Live and Work in Maine Open. “Thanks to our outstanding Drive Fore Kids partners — MaineHealth, Bangor Savings Bank, Anthem and Vistaprint — we have an opportunity to make a real impact for children and families by meeting the most pressing needs.”





“We are honored to partner with the Live + Work in Maine Open as they provide meaningful and local ways to support families in need throughout the state,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Maine has a strong sense of togetherness, and it’s through events like these that we come together and support one another during a time when our communities need it most.”

Event organizers identified childhood hunger and the critical need for blood as two issues that have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, where they believe they can have a significant impact with the community’s support.

“Child food insecurity in Maine has increased by 40 percent due to the pandemic,” said Justin Strasburger of Full Plates Full Potential. “We are grateful to the Live + Work in Maine Open for recognizing this ongoing crisis and organizing events to help bring attention and needed funds to support our efforts to ensure Maine kids don’t go hungry.”

Drive Fore Kids will host a virtual food pantry online at www.driveforekids.com in support of Full Plates Full Potential, with a goal of raising $50,000 between April and June.

The campaign also aims to recruit 500 blood donors at a series of blood drives across the state, the first of which is scheduled April 7 at Portland’s Elk Lodge to address the critical shortage of blood in the face of constant need. A second blood drive will be in Bangor at Jeff’s Catering & Event Center on June 1.

“Approximately every two seconds, a patient in the United States needs a blood transfusion,” said Stephanie Couturier, CEO of the American Red Cross Northern New England Region. “And that demand doesn’t stop for a pandemic. We are grateful to the organizers of Drive Fore Kids, and the generous sponsors, for bringing attention to the constant need for blood in these challenging times.”

A third element of Drive Fore Kids will support Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, which has been elected as the beneficiary of the Live + Work in Maine Open Tournament. Specially designed masks will be sold online at www.driveforekids.com, in retail locations across the state, as well as in participating public and private golf courses through June. The masks cost $10 each and feature art from two youth who have received care at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital thanks to Presenting Partner Vistaprint who is donating 5,000 masks—2,500 of each design — with the goal of raising $50,000.

“Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital is grateful for the generous support of the Live and Work in Maine Open, its sponsors and supporters, and help us continue to provide family-centered care to our patients, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Jeff Sanders of Maine Medical Center.

To learn more about Drive Fore Kids or to get involved, visit www.driveforekids.com

You can also watch the Public Service Announcement on the LWM Open website.

The Live + Work in Maine Open, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, is scheduled to take place June 21-27 at the Falmouth Country Club.