PORTLAND — During Holy Week, Masses and services in Spanish will be offered in Portland, Lewiston, Brewer, Sanford, and Waterville, both in-person and via livestream. Here is the schedule:

Palm Sunday Weekend



Mass

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street, Lewiston

Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m.

Livestream: www.princeofpeace.me

Mass

St. Teresa Church, 425 S. Main Street, Brewer

Sunday, March 27, 8 a.m.





Mass

Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street, Waterville

Sunday, March 27, 12:15 p.m.

Mass

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Portland

Sunday, March 28, 12:30 p.m.

Mass

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue, Sanford

Sunday, March 28, 5 p.m.

Livestream: www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream

Holy Thursday



Mass of Our Lord’s Supper

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Portland

Thursday, April 1, 6 p.m.

Good Friday



Celebration of Our Lord’s Passion

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Portland

Friday, April 2, 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday



Mass

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street, Portland

Sunday, April 4, 12:30 p.m.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 207-777-1200 or José Lopéz at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics).

A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources. The section can be found at www.portlanddiocese.org/holy-week-2021. In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website (www.portlanddiocese.org), the diocesan Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PortlandDiocese), the diocesan Twitter page (www.twitter.com/PortlandDiocese), myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter (www.twitter.com/BishopDeeley) and Instagram (bishopdeeley).