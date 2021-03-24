Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the state, with mostly sunny skies in the north and clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers have died and 131 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 731. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine has a new pre-registration website Tuesday where residents of all ages can sign up to be contacted when they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.





Anna Barton sorts items at the Goodwill of Northern New England warehouse facility in Gorham on Tuesday. Last year, the nonprofit spent more than $1.2 million throwing trash away. That’s a 155 percent increase over what it spent in 2015. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Mainers have donated everything from lidless Tupperware, unpaired socks, old underwear to broken toys.

Atlantic salmon swim in a pool of the Sandy River in western Maine in this 2019 photo. The fish on the right was captured twice at the Lockwood Dam in the Kennebec River in Waterville and Winslow, one of four targeted for removal under a controversial state plan. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Marine Resources

Mills dismissed Brookfield’s concerns, saying the large company should be able to comply with the rules.

In this March 2, 2021, file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The practice is blessed by Maine health officials, who are advising providers to give leftover vaccines to eligible people first but say the most important thing is that no doses go unused.

C&L Aviation CEO Chris Kilgour is pictured in his company’s hangar at Bangor International Airport in February 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The pandemic isn’t stopping C&L from completing several projects that will expand its Bangor footprint and potentially grow its pipeline of future employees.

George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill is asking area towns to increase their funding for the school by a total of about $300,000.

In July, Shane McGarvey opened Maine Kebab ― a fast-casual takeout restaurant ― in downtown Waldoboro and less than six months later he opened a second location in Rockland. Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN

Waldoboro-based chef and wedding caterer Shane McGarvey has a pretty straightforward purpose in life: he just needs to feed people.

A “for rent” sign hangs outside a Portland building in this 2017 file photo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

We want to talk to Mainers who have applied for rental assistance in the past few weeks to hear how the system has worked.

This young buck walked by a trail camera in November, but the hunter never saw it during daylight hours. Credit: John Holyoke / BDN

Videos like this can rejuvenate the deer-hunting spirit.

In other Maine news …

Maine saw Lyme disease cases plummet in 2020

Fishermen didn’t violate rules in dispute with wind developers, state says

Residential bills would grow 20 percent under Bangor Natural Gas rate hike

Lawmakers eye sweeping changes to Maine’s unemployment system

Dog found with rubber bands around snout looking for a loving home in Maine

1 year later, high school softball players thrilled to be reunited