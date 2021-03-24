Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 50s throughout the state, with mostly sunny skies in the north and clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another two Mainers have died and 131 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 731. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine has a new pre-registration website Tuesday where residents of all ages can sign up to be contacted when they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Mainers giving staggering amounts of ‘trash’ to donation sites and thrift stores
Mainers have donated everything from lidless Tupperware, unpaired socks, old underwear to broken toys.
Under criticism, Janet Mills digs in on fish standards that could force dam removals
Mills dismissed Brookfield’s concerns, saying the large company should be able to comply with the rules.
Younger Mainers not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines can get them on ‘waste lists’
The practice is blessed by Maine health officials, who are advising providers to give leftover vaccines to eligible people first but say the most important thing is that no doses go unused.
Bangor aircraft company expanding despite dip in business last year
The pandemic isn’t stopping C&L from completing several projects that will expand its Bangor footprint and potentially grow its pipeline of future employees.
Blue Hill academy asks towns to pay more to offset drop in boarding student revenue
George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill is asking area towns to increase their funding for the school by a total of about $300,000.
The pandemic forced this Maine wedding caterer into opening a kebab shop
Waldoboro-based chef and wedding caterer Shane McGarvey has a pretty straightforward purpose in life: he just needs to feed people.
Tell us about your experience with Maine’s new rental relief program
We want to talk to Mainers who have applied for rental assistance in the past few weeks to hear how the system has worked.
After a hunting season without a deer, seeing a small buck on the trail cam is encouraging
Videos like this can rejuvenate the deer-hunting spirit.
In other Maine news …
Maine saw Lyme disease cases plummet in 2020
Fishermen didn’t violate rules in dispute with wind developers, state says
Residential bills would grow 20 percent under Bangor Natural Gas rate hike
Lawmakers eye sweeping changes to Maine’s unemployment system
Dog found with rubber bands around snout looking for a loving home in Maine
1 year later, high school softball players thrilled to be reunited