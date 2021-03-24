CAMDEN – Nate Cotnoir was promoted to senior vice president, Northern Maine director of commercial banking at Camden National Bank. Based out of Bangor, Cotnoir will be responsible for managing all commercial banking activities and production in the bank’s Greater Bangor, Augusta, Waterville and Downeast markets.

Cotnoir has nearly 19 years of experience in commercial banking and finance. Since 2012, he has served customers at Camden National Bank, where he’s played a vital role in developing the commercial banking business in central Maine. In 2015, he received Camden National Bank’s Commitment to Community Award. In 2016, he was recognized by the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce with their Young Professional of the Year Award, and in 2019, he graduated from Maine Development Foundation’s Leadership Maine program.

“Nate is very dedicated to helping his customers succeed, and he’s played a key role on our commercial banking team here at Camden National Bank. He is a talented leader, and we’re proud to see him grow into his new role, serving customers and communities in our Northern Maine region,” said Ryan Smith, executive vice president of commercial banking at Camden National Bank.

Cotnoir has deep ties to the community in Central Maine, where he was born and raised. He currently serves as the Finance Committee chair for the Board of Directors for Maine General Health, as well as treasurer for the Board of Directors of the Augusta Housing Authority. He is the past board chair of the Kennebec Valley Chamber of Commerce. Cotnoir graduated from the University of Maine with a B.A. in Political Science.