WESTBROOK — A pooch named Cletus who was found in Georgia with embedded rubber bands around his snout is looking for a loving home in Maine.

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland said Cletus arrived in Maine from its Georgia-based partner, Road Trip Home Animal Rescue.

The shelter said Cletus was found as a young pup wandering Marietta, Georgia with large, embedded rubber bands around his snout. He was brought to the Cobb County Animal Control shelter where he underwent surgery to help heal the wounds and recuperate.





A long-time Cobb County shelter volunteer told the Animal Refuge League Cletus was such a trooper. He was at the Georgia shelter for quite some time due to facility closures caused by the pandemic, but Cletus was always so happy and playful.

“When Road Trip Home told us his story and asked if we would welcome him, we simply couldn’t say no,” the Animal Refuge League said.

Cletus arrived at the Animal Refuge League on March 11 and as of Tuesday, he is officially ready to be adopted.

“He bounded off the van excited to make our acquaintance. He is one HAPPY HOUND. He loves bouncing through the play yards, squeaking his toys, and sniffing all the fresh trail scents. Today, Cletus is officially ready to be adopted. While he still has the scars to show his history, he is ready for his future!” the Animal Refuge League said.

At just 1-year-old, the Animal Refuge League thinks Cletus’ energy is best suited for adults and teens. He’s likely more of a country dog than a city dog.

If you think you may be a good fit for Cletus, sign up here.