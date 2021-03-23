Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to mid-60s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 178 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 729. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine has seen just one new virus outbreak at a nursing home since early February. By contrast, the state saw 36 new nursing home outbreaks in January alone, as Maine was in the midst of a surge of new cases that has since declined and plateaued.
Maine’s step toward removing Kennebec dams pits Janet Mills against power giant
The dams’ owner allege the Mills administration fast-tracked the plan after unsuccessfully trying to broker a deal to sell them.
Mainers’ frightening encounters with Bigfoot highlighted in new book and film
In 1886, a 10-foot-tall, hairy, muscled creature killed a man camping 100 miles north of Moosehead Lake.
Survey vessel for offshore wind project faces pushback from fishermen off Monhegan
Several fishing boats surrounded a vessel conducting survey work for an offshore wind project near Monhegan Monday, stopping the vessel from being able to do its work.
Orrington chemical plant owner could spend $267M on Penobscot River mercury cleanup
The settlement, if approved by a judge, would bring to an end a 21-year legal battle over pollution in the Penobscot River that took place while HoltraChem Manufacturing operated on its banks from 1967 to 2000.
Police: Lincoln mother and son were in drunken fight before he fatally shot her
Adam Groves, 45, had been living with Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home for just three weeks last year when the two got into a fight after an afternoon of drinking, according to a police affidavit.
Maine Democrats move toward enacting 2-year budget on quick majority vote
Passing a budget on rare simple-majority votes would be a break from precedent.
Police training resumes in Houlton after a tumultuous year of pandemics and protests
The number of people applying to enter the police force is down significantly across The County.
When a livestock mother rejects its young, sometimes humans have to step in
These days when Kassie Dwyer is done with her farm chores and sits down on the couch to watch television, she has company: a days-old kid goat snuggled up next to her.
Another piebald deer stops by a trail camera for a photo
As we established last week, none of these deer are “albinos,” though many will still insist on attaching that label.
In other Maine news…
Man accused of attacking Asian woman and her daughter in Portland charged with hate crime
2 hikers who fell to their deaths in Acadia have been identified
Man in critical condition following New Sharon fire
Maine home sales up 23 percent in February, extending hot streak
Maine woman will try her luck on ‘Jeopardy!’