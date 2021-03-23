Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to mid-60s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 178 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 729. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine has seen just one new virus outbreak at a nursing home since early February. By contrast, the state saw 36 new nursing home outbreaks in January alone, as Maine was in the midst of a surge of new cases that has since declined and plateaued.





The Lockwood Dam in Waterville is one of four dams on the Kennebec River that could be removed under a controversial policy change from the Maine Department of Marine Resources aimed at restoring the Atlantic salmon population.

The dams’ owner allege the Mills administration fast-tracked the plan after unsuccessfully trying to broker a deal to sell them.

Author and bookstore owner Michelle Souliere stands in her shop, The Green Hand, on Congress Street in Portland on Thursday. Souliere’s new book “Bigfoot in Maine” will be published on May 24. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

In 1886, a 10-foot-tall, hairy, muscled creature killed a man camping 100 miles north of Moosehead Lake.

Lobstermen protest an offshore wind project off Boothbay Harbor on Sunday. Credit: Courtesy of Sherrie Tucker / via Maine Public

Several fishing boats surrounded a vessel conducting survey work for an offshore wind project near Monhegan Monday, stopping the vessel from being able to do its work.

A sign marks an access point to the Howard L. Mendall Wildlife Management Area on the western shore of the Penobscot River on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Another sign warns hunters not to eat waterfowl taken from the marsh due to high levels of mercury that were dumped in the river by the defunct Holtrachem chemical manufacturing plant upriver in Orrington. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The settlement, if approved by a judge, would bring to an end a 21-year legal battle over pollution in the Penobscot River that took place while HoltraChem Manufacturing operated on its banks from 1967 to 2000.

In this August 2020 file photo, Adam Groves, 44, makes his initial court appearance. He was represented by defense attorney Jeff Silverstein (left). Credit: Eesha Pendharkar / BDN

Adam Groves, 45, had been living with Pauline Taylor, 63, at her home for just three weeks last year when the two got into a fight after an afternoon of drinking, according to a police affidavit.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, is sworn into his position by Clerk of House Robert Hunt at the Augusta Civic Center in this December file photo. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Passing a budget on rare simple-majority votes would be a break from precedent.

Wyatt Foster gets up after firing his pistol from a prone position in the snow at the police shooting range. Credit: Alexander MacDougall / Houlton Pioneer Times

The number of people applying to enter the police force is down significantly across The County.

There are times when there is no other choice than bottle feeding baby animals on the farm.

These days when Kassie Dwyer is done with her farm chores and sits down on the couch to watch television, she has company: a days-old kid goat snuggled up next to her.

A piebald deer, with patches of brown and white hair, forages with another deer. Credit: Courtesy of Ross Nadeau

As we established last week, none of these deer are “albinos,” though many will still insist on attaching that label.

