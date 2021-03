Join MDIFW’s Black Bear + Canada Lynx Biologist, Jen Vashon, for coffee! Vashon will be discussing Maine’s robust bear population and how to avoid conflicts with bears. Ask your questions during the live discussion at 9:30 .am. on Friday, March 26 on the MDIFW YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBx7Pj_D79w.