BAR HARBOR — Tenebrae services are scheduled for Holy Week at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, the Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul in Lewiston and Holy Redeemer Church in Bar Harbor. All are welcome to attend any of the gatherings.

Tenebrae (Latin word meaning “darkness”) is a service that grew out of a combination of night prayer and early morning prayer, with an additional focus on the commemoration of the Passion of our Lord. The service includes a series of Scripture readings commemorating Jesus’ final week, ending with his burial. At the conclusion of each reading, a candle is snuffed out, until the final candle, the Christ candle, is carried out, leaving the room in darkness and allowing for participants to reflect on the great emotional and physical pain that was very real for Jesus during his Passion. The experience helps set the mood for the approaching Sacred Triduum.

Here is the schedule of Tenebrae services:





Scarborough

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road

Monday, March 29, 6-7 p.m.

For more information, call the parish office at 207-883-0334 or visit https://jp2me.org.

Lewiston

Front Porch of Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street

Wednesday, March 31, 7:30 p.m.

Livestream of service: www.facebook.com/PrinceOfPeaceME or www.princeofpeace.me.

For more information, call the parish office at 207-777-1200 or www.princeofpeace.me.

Bar Harbor

Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street

Friday, April 2, 8:30 a.m.

For more information, call the parish office at 207-288-3535 or www.hc-catholics.org.