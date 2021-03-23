PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH — The Perloff Family Fund of the Maine Community Foundation will accept applications for four grant programs that benefit public schools in Maine.

One-year Fast Track Grants of up to $3,000 are available for all areas of pre-K through 12th grade. Applications for the 2021-2022 school year are available April 1 and close June 30.

STEM4ME grants of up to $5,000 focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and are funded on a rolling basis for up to two years. These grants enable students to create real-world solutions to problems in areas such as renewable energy, ecology, automation, space science, and sustainable food production. Integration with the arts and humanities is encouraged, when possible.





Robotics grants support pre-K through grade 12 programs that are integrated into the curriculum. All students at a particular grade level are generally expected to participate, including those who fall into special needs categories. Sufficient numbers of laptops should be available for all students to engage in programming.

The Perloff Family Fund also provides special funding on a rolling basis to smaller, rural schools for programs such as the Children’s Stage Adventure.

More information and applications are available from the Perloff Family Foundation or by emailing Helen McCain, donor services associate, at hmccain@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Rockport and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.