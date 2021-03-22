Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Stop the infighting

It is sad to see that the Republican Party may be splintering itself by taking actions against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. Even though I may not agree with all her actions and her votes, she has a right as a U.S. senator to exercise what she believes is the appropriate vote.

If we are to be viable as a party, we must be a party that is broad enough to include conservatives, liberals and moderates. Even though we may disagree on one or two matters, we basically have a common goal of doing what we can to make the state of Maine a more affordable place to live.





I was elected in 1990 to District 90. My district included mostly state employees and some subsidized housing. The district had never elected a Republican legislator before. Many times, my vote in the Legislature was different than the view of the Republican Party. However, the party always welcomed me and understood what I had to do.

We Republicans should unite to deal with the excessive taxes on the Maine citizens. Our tax burden is driving Maine citizens to New Hampshire and to the south. There is so much more we can do as a united party to help the people in the State of Maine.

Let’s stop the infighting and let’s come up with a plan so that we can regain the state Senate and possibly even have control of the state House of Representatives.

Sumner H. Lipman

Scarborough

Vote for Pinkham Bebb

I am writing with great enthusiasm in support of Breanna Pinkham Bebb’s run for selectperson for the Town of Northport. I first met her about 10 years ago when she was the executive director of Our Town Belfast. Her assistance on a project of mine was invaluable and she came through with resources, support and experience.

I became a board member of Our Town Belfast and worked closely with Pinkham Bebb on many projects over the years. I have found out what a dynamic, imaginative and determined person she is, and I have such respect for her abilities. We have also worked together in our capacity as board members of the Waldo County Woodshed. At the last minute, I contacted her to help me with a woodshed fundraiser over Christmas and she went so above and beyond my expectations of what volunteerism can be that I believed in Santa again!

Pinkham Bebb is an inspiration who will work tirelessly for the people of Northport. She has been on the Northport planning board for the past two years and that type of experience proves invaluable. It would do Northport good to have her on the job.

Please join me in voting for Breanna Pinkham Bebb for selectperson for Northport at the special election on April 14.

Seth Thayer

Northport

I’m one of the lucky ones

I am a 20-plus year Air Force veteran and retiree. Throughout my career I was fortunate not to encounter many life-changing medical situations. They would surface after my military service.

A partial nephrectomy of my right kidney, a cancer diagnosis and surgery, congestive heart failure, two heart attacks, open heart surgery, a returning cancer diagnosis, End-Stage Renal Disease and recurring dialysis treatments all challenged my life. When confronted with these life-impacting situations, I benefited from having health care, prescription drug benefits and paid family medical leave. These benefits provided valuable security and peace of mind for me and my family.

Keep in mind, I am one of the lucky ones. Many individuals are not so lucky. I support health care and paid family medical leave for all and efforts to lower prescription drug costs. Others should show they care too.

Bill Fox

Dixmont