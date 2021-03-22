CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of audience-free livestreams continues at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26 with a concert by singer, songwriter and legendary guitarist Denny Breau. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

Breau mixes genres — folk, Delta blues, country and jazz — with ease. The son of Maine country music royalty (Hal Lone Pine and Betty Cody), Breau began playing guitar at age 9 and was performing professionally by his early teens. A consummate picker, evocative songwriter and completely unpretentious singer, Breau has performed with many well-known artists; is a member of Turkey Hollow (now a duo); and plays with his own trio, as well as being an in-demand studio musician.

This show is sponsored by the Blue Harbor House Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on April 2 is Kerrville-winning songwriter and folk artist Jud Caswell. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.