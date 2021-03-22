As the Maine high school basketball season has come to a close, First National Bank is pleased to report the successful results of their signature athletic programming sponsorship “First Hoop.”

First Hoop was launched in 2005 by First National Bank. Since its inception, the First Hoop program has awarded $248,100 to participating high school athletic departments in the bank’s market area. For the 2020-21 basketball season, 10 high schools came forward to participate in the program, including Boothbay Region High School, Calais High School, Ellsworth High School, George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, Lincoln Academy in Newcastle, Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro, Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor, Oceanside High School in Rockland, Shead High School in Eastport and Sumner Memorial High School in Sullivan.

Designed to promote team spirit and fan participation, First Hoop had to pivot its programming this season. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, spectators could not attend games. In response, First National Bank provided custom banners to each team, demonstrating their support as well as camelback water bottles for their players. To celebrate the end of a monumental season, First National Bank has supported each participating school’s general athletic programming fund by awarding a cash donation of $2,500.





In its 16th season, First Hoop donated a total sum of $25,000 to the ten high schools’ sports programming funds. Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank, observed, “The 2020-2021 high school basketball season sure looked different! While in past years our promotion focused on fan participation, we felt it was more important than ever to show our support for these fine young men and women who give it their all on the courts. Even though we could not be there in person, we wanted them to know we were with them in spirit.”



First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.