Visit Greater Portland’s newest retirement community, Cumberland Crossing by OceanView, with a scheduled, individual tour of our model cottage. Safely and privately learn about having a customized home built in this exciting new community. Tours will last 30 to 45 minutes and adhere to public health best practices and safety protocols.

Offering a maintenance-free lifestyle in a country setting with peace of mind for the future, this solar-powered, environmentally-friendly community is truly “green living” at its finest! Enjoy active retirement living and free Golf FORE Life at three local courses — all just minutes from the ocean and Portland with access to OceanView services and amenities. We are reserving sites to begin construction in 2021.

Tours are set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 10; Sunday April 11; Saturday, April 24; and Sunday, April 25.

To schedule a tour or learn more about our safety protocols, call 207-781-4460.