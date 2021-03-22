BANGOR — The Bangor Humane Society is excited to announce a new fundraiser they hope will “draw” a lot of attention from the community.



Beginning Tuesday, March 23, the oldest and largest animal welfare organization in the region will be offering the opportunity to receive a one-of-a-kind portrait of a beloved pet in return for a donation of $20. The catch? By their own admission, most of the volunteer artists they’ve recruited probably couldn’t draw their way out of a paper bag, which is the part of the fundraiser that promises to bring a lot of laughs.

“We’re definitely better at caring for the animals than we are at drawing them, but we’re going to give it our all!” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, the shelter’s director of development







While some bona fide local artists have signed on to help, including the Bangor High School Art Club, many volunteers have no real art experience. “That’s all part of the fun, isn’t it?” Ravenscraft added, “You might get a really great portrait, and you might get a stick figure. Either way, your pet’s image will be preserved forever in all of it’s hilarious glory.”



Watch the Bangor Humane Society’s Facebook page for details on how to participate and get your very own Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portrait. In recognition of continued COVID precautions, all images will be exchanged electronically. The shelter hopes to raise $10,000 to help with the care of the more than 3,000 animals they admit each year.