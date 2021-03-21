Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Immigration situation a result of party politics

Republican-backed voter suppression laws are racist and un-American. Democrats have a much better method for winning elections: rewarding millions of people who broke our laws with American citizenship — not just legalization, citizenship — calling it “fair” and “humane”. Then each of these grateful new Americans can sponsor any number of grateful new family members. To see how well it works: look to California. There’s hardly a Republican in sight.

Regarding the current border surge, The Washington Post describes the numbers as “overwhelming,” 100,000 arrests and detentions in February, on pace for 120,000 in March, many of them teenage boys. Why are they coming now? The Washington Post reports that hunger, not violence, due to a precipitous decline in coffee prices, is the problem. According to that Washington Post report, this assessment about poverty and lack of opportunity “suggests the root cause of emigration would be alleviated by reducing hunger and creating jobs.” We need to help people in their own countries.





Migrants keep coming, giving their meager family savings to traffickers, and the human trafficking industry is exploding. It defies common sense that Democrats choose this past week to rush to Congress another mass legalization/path to citizenship.

Dangling the promise of American citizenship in front of desperate people is cruel, and it simply feeds the business plan of cartels moving into human trafficking. Here is where party politics has brought us.

Jonette Christian

Mainers for Sensible Immigration Policy

Holden

How about some consistency from politicians

In his March 18 letter to the editor, Robert Casimiro suggested that it was “madness” for Democrats to vote against some amendments to the American Rescue Plan offered by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Ted Cruz of Texas. As an example, Casimiro cited an amendment that would have prohibited federal and state prisoners from receiving $1,400 stimulus checks. He said it was “madness” that this would be allowed.

Let’s check the record. The March 2020 CARES Act, voted for by these three senators and signed by then-President Donald Trump, had no provision to deny checks to inmates. In fact, checks were sent out by the IRS only to have them change their mind and ask for the money back. Prisoners filed a class action lawsuit and a federal judge ordered the government to stop blocking the payments.

When Congress passed the second stimulus in December, voted for by Sens. Cassidy and Cotton, it also did not deny checks to inmates. Now, under a Democratic president and Congress, these senators are suddenly concerned about inmates getting stimulus money.

Just because inmates are eligible for the funds, doesn’t mean they actually receive them. The government can deduct money for back child support and prison authorities often take out money for fees and restitution owed by inmates. Many prisoners have families that need financial support in their absence or who are about to be released.

What is maddening is the politicization of every little issue and the lack of principled consistency from our politicians.

Douglas Heden

Bar Harbor

Thankful for vaccine organization

Recently my lady friend and I went to Greenville to have our COVID-19 shots. We were very impressed by the service. I have never seen such well organized service for that many people.

There was no standing outside, we were signed in immediately, directed to a table where a health aid asked us a few questions, then directed to a seat to wait for our turn (maybe 10 minutes). Then we went to another seat and received the shot, sat for the required 15 minutes or so, waited for them to evaluate us and then were out the door.

My hat goes off to what appeared to be well trained service people, and to Northern Light Health for training all these great folks.

Again, many thanks to all the service people involved.

Dan Tarr

Sangerville