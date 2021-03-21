Each Friday Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine from Maine’s Second Congressional District will join us to share his priorities and insights and will talk about what we can expect to see from Congress on issues ranging from climate action to land conservation to building back after the COVID-19 crisis.



The Lunch & Learn session takes place from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, March 26. This is a free event, but you must register to join at https://www.maineconservation.org/lunchnlearn/a-conversation-with-congressman-jared-golden.