By Emily Morrison

Health gurus often talk about the connection between the mind and body, but they’re not the only ones who recognize that health and happiness are intertwined. People trying to avoid diving face first into a pint of Ben & Jerry’s every night also care about their physical and emotional wellbeing.

Simply put, we all want a two-fer.





If you’re looking for new ways to feel good inside and out this spring, here are a few mind/body apps that can help you put the pint down.

Apps for the Mind

Headspace

If you’ve ever wanted to meditate but aren’t quite sure how to say “OM,” you may want to give Headspace a try. This app takes a mere 10 minutes of your time and in return gives you tools to declutter your mind. The listener can enjoy general guided meditations or choose more specific reflections focusing on topics like productivity, focus, sleep, anxiety, stress, relationships and the list goes on. The best part is it’s free, but if you’re looking for a little more calm for your coin, you can subscribe for $12.99/month.

Talkspace

Another good “space” app is undoubtedly Talkspace. While therapy has become a widely accepted way to improve your mental health, it’s not always widely accessible. And it can be pricey for those without insurance. This is where Talkspace comes in. Talkspace is an affordable, text-based therapy app for your phone, tablet or computer. The app connects you with a licensed therapist then has you choose how you’d like to communicate (through text, voice, photo or video) and when (day or night). Unlimited chat therapy starts at $32/week.

Five Minute Journal

A little bit of gratitude goes a long way, and this app is the perfect way to tap into your appreciation. The Five Minute Journal app consists of short prompts that help you focus on the big picture and find both perspective and the positives in your life — something not easy to find in today’s troubling times. On average, these prompts take (you guessed it) five minutes to answer. Journaling in the morning helps you set your intentions for the day, or taking five minutes at night is another way to reflect on all of the good that happened in your day. Either way, at only $4.99, this app is a steal.

Apps for the Body

WaterMinder

Staying hydrated throughout the day seems like a no-brainer, but with WaterMinder you don’t have to remind yourself to keep chugging. When you download WaterMinder this app helps you track your water intake based on your body weight and/or your own personal goal. Visual cues and reminders are sent throughout the day to encourage you to stay hydrated. WaterMinder costs $2.99, but currently compliments of Apple, the first week’s free. Also, the app requires at least an iOS 8 installed on your device otherwise it won’t work.

Sleep Cycle

If you’re looking to improve the quality of your sleep, don’t fear — Sleep Cycle is here. This app tracks your sleep and helps you find your “perfect wake up window.” Its smart alarm clock goes off after analyzing your slumber and wakes you up in your lightest sleep phase. The app provides a thorough analysis of your sleep patterns from the second your eyes close to the moment the smart alarm sounds. In the premium plan users have access to relaxing sleep sounds, a story library and even info on how different weather affects sleep quality. This app is available only on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, and the optional premium subscription costs $39.99/year.

Mealtime

If you’re always eating on the go, Mealtime is just the app for you. Mealtime helps you prepare fast, healthy meals with under 30 minutes of prep-time. This app helps you make grocery lists, keep track of your recipes and ingredients, and you can even add in your own personal preferences and allergens. Designed to take the stress out of cooking, Mealtime also includes a list of kitchen utensils needed to prepare each meal along with easy to follow instructions. If you really like a meal, you can mark it as a favorite. Free on iPhone, Android and Web and for $5.99/month, Mealtime Pro allows users to access previous meal plans, nutritional details and more.