PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Rhode Island has gone unclaimed and has expired, a lottery spokesperson said Thursday morning.

Rhode Island Lottery spokesperson Nicole Mineau said it is not uncommon for a ticket to go unclaimed and that when a ticket expires the money is added to the state general fund.

The winning ticket was purchased from Season’s Corner Market in North Smithfield on March 14 of last year, the Providence Journal reported.

The ticket matched all five numbers but not the Mega Ball number. The winning numbers for the March 17, 2020, drawing were 20, 27, 28, 58, 59, and the Mega Ball number was 25.