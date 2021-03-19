Eligible Mainers can still sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments this weekend at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Northern Light Health, which runs the Cross Insurance Center site, said Friday that it still had vaccine appointments available Saturday in Bangor, as well as Tuesday through Thursday next week. The hospital system, which includes Mercy Hospital in Portland, also has appointments available at its Portland Expo site Wednesday and Friday next week, a spokesperson said.

The Cross Insurance Center site in Bangor has the capacity to vaccinate 3,000 people per day, depending on supply. Demand for the vaccine has generally outpaced supply since Maine extended vaccine eligibility to older members of the public in mid-January.





Eligible Mainers can schedule a vaccine appointment on the hospital system’s website or by calling 207-204-8551. People aged 60 and older, as well as teachers, school staff and licensed childcare providers are currently eligible for vaccinations. Mainers in their 50s can begin receiving vaccinations on April 1.

As of Friday, more than 210,000 Mainers — 15.6 percent of the state’s population — have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Another 142,000 have received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna only. Among Mainers aged 60 and older, nearly 35 percent are fully vaccinated, while 64 percent have received at least one dose.